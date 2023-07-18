Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria) recalls a bad experience she had while backstage at an AEW event.

The former WWE star spoke on this topic during an appearance on GAW TV, where she and the show hosts shared stories about attending events backstage. When Varon spoke about a time she was at AEW she reveals that she did not feel welcome and was quite uncomfortable.

I even felt that at AEW. I went backstage to go find Sarah (Stock). She goes, ‘Are you gonna come back here to say hi to me?’ I go, ‘Um, can you meet me at the curtain?’ I go, ‘Oh no, all the new talent’ and then of course when I went back there, I got the look like, what the f*ck is she doing here? Excuse my language. I felt uncomfortable.

Varon adds that only Mark Henry, Sarah Stock, and Christopher Daniels greeted her kindly.

Only Mark Henry, Sarah, (Christopher) Daniels and just the people that we knew, even some of the people that we knew in the past, they were like, ‘Are you gonna watch the second show?’ And I go, ‘Let’s go.’ I felt very uncomfortable.

At no point did Varon clarify when this event took place. You can check out her full interview below.

