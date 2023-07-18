As noted, WWE officially announced two of the “Triple Main Events” for SummerSlam on last night’s RAW – Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, with a stipulation to be announced later on, plus Finn Balor vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. For those who missed it, you can click here for an update on plans for SummerSlam.

WWE has released new promotional posters for Lesnar vs. Rhodes and Balor vs. Rollins. You can see both posters below:

