NWA issued the following press release announcing more matches for the August 26th and August 27th NWA 75 pay-per-view event, which takes place from the Khorassasn Ballroom in St. Louis Missouri. Check out full details, including the updated card, below.

St. Louis, Mo. – July 18, 2023 – The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is thrilled to announce the eagerly anticipated return to the Chase for NWA 75, the legendary wrestling organization’s 75th anniversary celebration.

NWA 75 will take place in the Khorassan Ballroom at the Chase Park Plaza, located at 212 Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108, marking the third consecutive year of this prestigious wrestling extravaganza at this iconic venue. Scheduled for August 26 and 27, NWA 75 promises to deliver two unforgettable nights of action, excitement, and athleticism. Showtimes for both nights will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Central Time, creating an electric atmosphere for wrestling fans from across the nation. The 75-year milestone of the NWA is a testament to its enduring impact on professional wrestling. The organization has been a catalyst for the growth and development of the industry, providing a platform for wrestlers to showcase their skills and entertain fans across the globe.

The NWA’s legacy includes iconic figures such as Ric Flair, Lou Thesz, Mildred Burke, Dusty Rhodes, and Harley Race, who elevated the sport to new heights and captivated audiences with their in-ring prowess. The NWA’s ability to adapt to changing times and remain relevant is proof of its resilience and commitment to the art of professional wrestling. The NWA serves as a standard-bearer for excellence in the wrestling world. The NWA’s 75-year anniversary is a celebration of its enduring contributions and its role in shaping the sport of professional wrestling into what it is today.

The main event for Night One will feature the reigning NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille, defending her title against the formidable Natalia Markova. Kamille has held on to the championship for more than two years and has made dozens of title defenses in the United States and internationally. As the two clash inside the ring, anticipation mounts as to who will emerge victorious and claim women’s wrestling supremacy.

Night Two’s main event will witness an epic battle between Tyrus, the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion, and EC3, who earned this extraordinary opportunity by vacating the NWA National Heavyweight Championship. The stakes are higher than ever as they vie for the illustrious ‘10 Pounds of Gold’ and the recognition of being the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion.

Other matches include Kerry Morton, son of the legendary Ricky Morton, defending the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship against another second generation wrestling star Colby Corino. A new NWA National Champion will be crowned in a triple threat match between Thrillbilly Silas Mason, Odinson and Kratos.

On Night One, NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión, Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666 with the legendary Vampiro in their corner, will defend their championship against Blunt Force Trauma, Damage and Carnage, who will have their manager Aron Stevens in their corner. The winners of this match will defend the championship on Night Two against the winners of the 2023 Crockett Cup Tournament, Mike Knox and Trevor Murdoch.

The Deathmatch King and former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona is returning to the NWA and will offer an open challenge in his quest to ‘save the NWA.’ The #1 Contender for the NWA World Women’s Championship will be decided in the Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet Match which is scheduled to feature Ruthie Jay, Samantha Starr, CJ, MJ Jenkins, WOAD, Allysin Kay, Heather Monroe, Sierra, Taylor Rising and possibly more. The winner of this match on Night One gains an opportunity for a championship match on Night Two against the winner of Kamille and Natalia Markova’s championship match.

Also scheduled to compete during NWA 75 are NWA World Television Champions Thom Latimer and Kenzie Paige, plus NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Madi and Missa Kate of M95, The NWA United States Tag Team Champions Anthony Andrews and AJ Cazana of the Country Gentlemen will defend their titles, plus more exciting matches and more surprises to be announced.