Orange Cassidy hints that he will be the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

The current reigning AEW International Champion revealed this news during a recent interview with News12 in New Jersey, where he was promoting the event that takes place this Friday from the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey. Cassidy says that ROH is very close to him, adding that he may just turn up to compete.

It has been changing, but Ring of Honor is always incredible. It is very close to me, right now, so I will definitely, probably, most likely be there.

Cassidy previously wrestled for ROH, but has not had a match for the brand in over ten years. Neither AEW or ROH have yet to confirm if Cassidy will be at Friday’s event.

