ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers will defend their titles in a Fatal 4 Way at Friday’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

ROH Chairman Tony Khan has announced that The Kingdom (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven), Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher), and the Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor) will challenge Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M on Friday night. Davis suffered a torn meniscus back in May, and this will be his in-ring return.

The 2023 ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place this Friday, July 21 from the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Below is the updated card:

ROH World Title Match

TBA vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Women’s Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Athena (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Dalton Castle or Shane Taylor vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Kingdom (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M) (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

