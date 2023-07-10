Tony Khan says AEW All In from London has reached another incredible milestone.

The company president appeared on The Green Zone and revealed that the gate for the historic event from Wembley Stadium has now reached $9 million dollars, with a whopping 70,000 tickets sold.

It’s about 70,000 tickets sold for about $9 million US in ticket sales for that one show in London at Wembley Stadium. It’s going to be a massive event. We are opening more seats up for that.

A previous report stated that over 75,000 tickets had been distributed, with about 7,000 of those being comps. However, it appears that number will continue to grow as the event approaches. According to WrestleTix, AEW is setting up Wembley Stadium for an 80,000 seat capacity.

As of this writing, no matches have been announced for AEW All In. Stay tuned.