Omos spoke with The Daily Mail about a wide range of topics including working with Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39.

This match was kept short on the second night of the event and reportedly an idea from Vince McMahon, who is high on Omos. Here are the highlights:

His respect for Lesnar:

“I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves,’ Omos says, referring to Lesnar. ‘He’s such an amazing and talented worker. He has figured out this business to the core. From his facial expressions, to his physicality, to his selling. He gets it. Most importantly he understands his role depending on where he’s put. He has such awareness and that’s the person he is.”

Working with Lesnar:

“Working with him, at first he was getting a feel for me and making me feel comfortable and he made sure I felt that way around WrestleMania. I remember having a conversation with him about how to prepare and he just said, ‘Don’t worry! For him, he wanted to see whether I could live up to expectations. Everything in life is a test and I knew I had to go out there and put everything I have learned into that match and I’m glad it came out the way it did. Brock is amazing. He was pleased after. I wanted to make sure he had fun, that’s always my goal. When it’s fun, you want to keep on doing it. He is keen to tell the story of how the match came around. Eyebrows were raised when it was announced. Not just from fans, but from Omos himself too.”

How he found out about the bout: