Ashley D’Amboise goes down with an injury.

The pro-wrestling star was in headlines yesterday after getting engaged to IMPACT’s Trey Miguel while they were together overseas. Now, D’Amboise has announced on her Instagram stories that she broke her ankle while competing in France and will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. She thanks everyone for their support, but admits that it is heartbreaking.

D’Amboise competed regularly for ROH and AEW. You can read details about her engagement to Miguel here. Wrestling Headlines would like to wish her a speedy recovery.