Earlier today comments from former AEW star Big Swole surfaced from the latest episode of her Call In show, with Swole criticizing AEW for a lack of structure and stating that she believes they could put a better focus on diversity.

AEW President Tony Khan has since responded to that criticism and sent out a harsh tweet listing all of the recent victories captured by diverse wrestlers, later claiming that the reason he let Swole’s contract expire was because she was a poor wrestler.

Khan writes, “The top 2 @AEW execs are brown (me & Megha)!! Jade, Bowens, Caster, Dante, Nyla, Isiah & Marq Quen all won on tv this month. The TBS Title Tournament has been very diverse. I let Swole’s contract expire as I felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough. #AEWRampage Street Fight TONIGHT!”

Below is a screenshot of the Tweet. As of this writing it has not been deleted.