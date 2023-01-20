Tony Khan is as big a Sting fan as anyone.

The AEW President spoke about The Icon during his recent appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, where he threw massive praise towards the former WCW world champion, and discussed when he thinks the Stinger might finally retire from in-ring action. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Sting has been a huge motivation to AEW ever since he joined back in 2020:

I talk to Sting a lot. He is somebody who has been such a huge boost to AEW since he arrived. Sting debuted a little over two years ago at the first Winter is Coming event in AEW. I catch up with him pretty frequently on a regular basis.

Isn’t sure when Sting will retire but knows he still has a lot of motivation to be apart of AEW:

I have to say, Sting’s motivation for pro wrestling is as high as it’s ever been. He loves what he’s doing. I do think he’s starting to think about what retirement will look like, but he’s also not slowing down at all in the present. So, I’m not ready to say exactly when Sting is going to hang it up, but I do know every time we get to see Sting go out there in AEW, it’s very special.

