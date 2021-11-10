Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson vs. NJPW’s Rocky Romero will take place on the show. The AEW President previously teased some big moments on tonight’s edition. In this interview, he teased a new member joining the Chaos faction.

“There’s a lot of people here that really enjoy the bell to bell wrestling and love a good wrestling match, and you’re going to see that tonight. I’m going to open the forbidden door, and we’re going to have a representative from New Japan Pro Wrestling joining us tonight. Rocky Romero from the New Japan office has come in, and this is going to raise a lot of questions because when Rocky Romero visited us in the past, he sparked a reunion of a tag team in New Japan that was called Roppongi Vice, which is Rocky Romero and Trent Baretta.

They were multiple time Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. They were very successful, and they were members of an organization in New Japan called Chaos. When Orange Cassidy got involved and helped out Rocky Romero, and now with Orange Cassidy being in the corner of Rocky Romero tonight vs Bryan Danielson, it has raised some questions, namely, ‘Is Orange Cassidy part of Chaos with [Kazuchika] Okada [and] Ishii, and of course, Rocky Romero who is wrestling on TNT tonight?’ I think we will get some of those questions answered tonight on TNT. I’m also really looking forward just as a wrestling fan and somebody who loves the matches to seeing Romero vs Danielson tonight.”