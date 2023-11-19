Wrestling fans are still waiting to see the return of Mercedes Mone, who is expected to make a return to NJPW and is likely to join AEW once she fully recovers from a broken ankle that required surgery.

Mone suffered an injury when she slipped off the top rope while wrestling Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence to crown the inaugural Strong Women’s Champion. Nightingale went over Mone, who had originally planned to win the bout. Money had signed a long-term deal with NJPW before her latest match happened.

AEW President Tony Khan talked about Mone during the post-Full Gear media scrum.

“She was at AEW All In and it was great having her as part of the show. I have a ton of respect for Mercedes Mone, we would love to have her anytime in AEW, and she has had a great experience with our partner, New Japan, and she would be a great addition to AEW anytime and we would always love to have her here. I have a ton of respect for her and have had great conversations with her, and I think the world of her.”

