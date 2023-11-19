Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the traditional WWE Survivor Series theme with elimination tag team matches.

“The whole Survivor Series thing was an interesting thing. It’s been up and down hot and cold over the years. It’s just hard to put a show together where you’ve got a main event that takes ten talents out of your availability, and that’s kind of what Survivor Series became. And the only way you pull that off is to have depth in the roster. And you know, when you’re using ten guys, two, five man teams, it’s very challenging to say the least.”

