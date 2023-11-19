WWE will hold Raw from Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,936 tickets and there are 963 left. It’s set up for 7,899 fans.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 8,951 fans for a February episode of Raw. Here is the updated card for the show:

WarGames advantage match: Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso or Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio or JD McDonagh

Drew McIntyre speaks

Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li

Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable