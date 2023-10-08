“Saturday night’s alright for fightin’.”

And on Saturday, the ROH World Champion and the AAA Cruiserweight Champion put on a hell of a fight.

The boss-man thinks so!

Tony Khan was fond of the Eddie Kingston vs. Komander match for the ROH World Championship on Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, which aired head-to-head against WWE Fastlane 2023.

The AEW and ROH President surfaced on social media during the match to share his excitement.

“What a great match right now on TNT on Saturday Night AEW Collision for the ROH World Championship [between] Eddie Kingston [and] AAA Cruiserweight Champion Komander, who earned this shot last night on AEW Rampage,” Khan wrote.

Khan then followed up with an additional post on his official Twitter (X) page to rave about the bout.

“Justified ‘Eddie! Eddie!’ chants here tonight on AEW Collision on TNT now!”

Check out the pair of Tony Khan posts below, as well as video highlights of the Eddie Kingston vs. Komander bout for the ROH World Championship from the 10/7 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

What a great match right now on @TNTdrama on Saturday Night #AEWCollision for the ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston vs AAA Cruiserweight Champion @KomandercrMX who earned this shot last night on #AEWRampage! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 8, 2023