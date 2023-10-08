FTR isn’t going anywhere.

Despite a recent scare.

Dax Harwood gave AEW fans a scare this weekend when the FTR member posted some photos on Twitter (X) on Sunday morning with a caption that read, “What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out.”

This led to speculation that FTR were parting ways with AEW, however Harwood seemed to put those to rest with a follow-up post.

The follow-up post on his Twitter (X) page read, “Guys, I say ‘Top Guys Out’ all the time. We ain’t going nowhere.”

Harwood concluded, “This is our home.”

Check out the pair of posts embedded below.

What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out. pic.twitter.com/GTUOjyYNZL — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 8, 2023