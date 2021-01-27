AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed during his interview on Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette how uninterested his father, Shahid Khan, was to take part financially in the promotion.

“No, he did not support this at all,” he clarified right away. “I put the business plan together, and I was pretty much ready to commit to it. But again, he had cold feet. We had some very uncomfortable conversations where I told him that this was going to be great.

“He’s been so cool about it. He’s the smartest person I’ve ever known. He knew nothing about wrestling, and now, he’s learning a lot about wrestling and paying attention to it. AEW is his thing, but he’s never watched wrestling before.”