AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has responded to comments Triple H made on Thursday about how the best women’s wrestlers are in WWE, and if not, they want to be.

Triple H’s comments were in response to what Mickie James said about the upcoming NWA all-women’s pay-per-view. You can click here to read what he said, and you can click here for Thunder Rosa’s response.

Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and addressed some of Triple H’s comments, noting that he takes no issue with Triple H believing his product is the best, but he beleives the comments on WWE having the greatest women’s wrestlers is false.

“Everybody is building their own roster,” Khan said. “They’re going to have good feelings about the people they work with. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with saying you think you have the best show or the best company. I think where people got offended yesterday is when he said ‘Everybody wants to work there.’ That was like, people are confusing the two things. If you want to say like ‘hey, I think my show is the best. I think my product is the best’, there’s nothing wrong with that. Like you should feel that way. That’s good.

“But when you say it like ‘Anybody of any value wants to work here’, that’s not true. It’s crazy. There’s plenty of people who work in AEW that have no interest in working there. And I think the champion made it pretty clear yesterday, with what she tweeted.”

Khan was referring to a tweet AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker made in response to Triple H, which was just a photo of she and Rosa facing off. You can see that tweet below.

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)

