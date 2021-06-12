The Most Exciting Hour on Television” is back in your life.

WWE 205 Live returns from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida this evening following this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

On tap for tonight’s purple brand program is an exciting pair of matches, as Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari team up to take on a pair of new, fresh-faces on the scene — Ari Sterling & Asher Hale, while rounding out the card will be a one-on-one showdown pitting Sunil Singh against Grayson Waller.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for Friday, June 11, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (6/11/2021)

* Grayson Waller def. Sunil Singh

* Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari def. Ari Sterling & Asher Hale