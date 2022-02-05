As noted, AEW President Tony Khan had been promising a big announcement on last night’s AEW Rampage. It was later said that he would have a big announcement on next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, but it was also announced that the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match would return at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, with the first qualifying match going down on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

We now know that Khan’s announcement on Dynamite and the Ladder Match qualifier are related. AEW never announced the participants in the first Face of The Revolution qualifier, but Khan took to Twitter after Rampage and revealed that Isiah Kassidy will go up against a new wrestler coming to AEW through The Forbidden Door, one who will sign an AEW contract on Wednesday when he debuts. Khan noted that he’s giving Kassidy a spot in the qualifier because of his performance against AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara on Rampage.

Regarding the debut on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Khan noted that this person is a free agent. He also talked about The Forbidden Door being open to anyone from any company.

Khan’s full comments read like this:

“Thank you everyone who watched #AEWRampage tonight! I have some more info to come here tonight on Wednesday’s announcement for #AEWDynamite. I wanted to let tonight’s great @starkmanjones vs @TheLethalJay Rampage main event speak for itself before addressing Wednesday’s surprise! As referenced on #AEWRampage, I have a surprise: on #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork a top wrestler will walk through the Forbidden Door this Wednesday and debut in @AEW. More info to come. Thank you to everyone who joined us for a great Rampage tonight! See you Wednesday on TBS!

“The Forbidden Door can be opened for anyone from any wrestling promotion in the world, whether or not it’s a company @AEW is on good terms with, even if it’s someone from a company that’s open for business. They’re also welcome to slam the door in the face of their prior company. With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW! Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite!

“The big announcement for Wednesday’s Dynamite that we referenced on #AEWRampage (a free agent debut) and the person walking through the Forbidden Door are one and the same. They’re walking in the door, signing a contract, and then slamming the door shut Wednesday on #AEWDynamite!”

Wednesday’s Dynamite will also feature a promo from MJF, a Team Meeting with The Inner Circle, plus AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defending against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match.

