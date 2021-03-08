AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed Christian Cage being the latest signing for the company during last night’s post-Revolution media scrum. Khan talked about how he’s been a huge fan of Christian, and how he believes Cage has one of the best minds in the business.

“I met Christian Cage seven years ago and he’s a great person and I’ve always really liked him as a person but long before that, I’ve been a huge fan of him as a wrestler,” Khan said. “I think he’s one of the great wrestlers the last couple of decades.

“He’s had great matches in different companies, he’s been a great singles wrestler, a great tag champion, and I think he’s one of the best minds in wrestling.”

Khan also revealed that Cage recently called him about joining AEW.

“He’s in great physical condition and we saw him very recently compete on pay-per-view,” Khan said, referring to Christian’s appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble. “There was a lot of interest in it, it generated a lot of interest, and he was interested in wrestling on a regular basis and you know he gave me a call and said, ‘I’d really like to come wrestle in AEW for you,’ and I said, ‘I’d really like to have you come and wrestle for me.’

“It all came together great and I think it’s going to be really good.”

(H/T to Fightful)

