IMPACT Wrestling star Josh Alexander took to Twitter early this morning to comment on AEW signing his former tag team partner Ethan Page to a contract. Alexander praises his fellow North comrade as a wrestler who has always been “elite,” and says he looks forward to watching him break through the glass ceilings.

Alexander writes, “Hes been as elite as they come for his whole career. If you doubt it, he’ll make you regret it. Going to grab my popcorn and watch all those glass ceilings get smashed.”

Page debuted in the Face of the Revolution ladder match during last night’s Revolution pay per view, a bout that was won by SCU’s Scorpio Sky.