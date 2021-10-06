AEW President Tony Khan did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which is AEW’s second-anniversary show, on TNT. Here are some of the highlights.

The success of the promotion:

“I certainly had aspirations for AEW to hit certain heights, but we’re further than I’ve ever dreamed,” Khan says. “We’ve signed Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole and Sting all in a one-year period. We’ve added legendary names like Christian Cage and Matt Hardy, and stars of the present—Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black—and the development of the women’s division, especially being joined by Ruby Soho and Thunder Rosa. We’re really proud of where we are after two years, and we’re so grateful that the roster worked so hard through the pandemic.”

Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Adam Cole vs. Bryan Danielson, the Jurassic Express and Christian Cage opening tonight’s Dynamite:

“That’s the match I plan to open with, which I am going to do everything in my power to present without commercials,” Khan says. “And since the arrival of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, the lines have been drawn. It’s going to be special.”

The rest of the card: