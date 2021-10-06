During today’s episode of the Pat McAfee show former NFL punter and current WWE commentator Pat McAfee spoke about the promotion’s upcoming Crown Jewel pay per view in Saudi Arabia, and how he’s quite happy that he doesn’t have to go.

McAfee clarifies that he was not invited to Crown Jewel, later adding he’s heard nothing but crazy things when WWE does go to the middle-east.

Nope. They’re heading over there. I wasn’t invited. Good luck. I’m not supposed to be part of that, I’m happy I’m not going or whatever. The show, everyone says it’s insane over there. It’s awesome. Until they get stuck there and then I gotta call Buffalo SmackDown.

You can see the full clip containing McAfee’s comments in the video below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)