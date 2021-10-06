AEW President, CEO, General Manager and Head Of Creative Tony Khan says working with CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole has been excellent so far.

Khan recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider and was asked what it’s been like collaborating with the three top stars.

Khan responded and also teased that programs with Danielson and Cole will peak during tonight’s Second Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

“It’s been excellent. All three of those people I really enjoy working with,” Khan said. “They’re all great names in wrestling, and they’ve all had different paths that led them here, and each of them is somebody I talk to a lot. I spend hours on the phone with each of those guys, and they all bring something really special to AEW. CM Punk coming for the First Dance and debuting it all out helped drive us through our record business and has really changed AEW in many ways, and he’s added so much. And then, that all out pay-per-view with a great audience that we were able to build. We debuted these two huge stars that both arrived on the same night on opposite sides of the fence with Adam Cole and Brian Danielson and really tried to set up a situation that will come to a head tomorrow night. If you’re listening to it on Wednesday, I guess tonight, will come to head this week on Dynamite with the 8-Man Tag. We saw at the end of All Out, you had Bryan Danielson standing tall with Christian Cage and Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus and you had the reunited Elite with Kenny Omega, the Young Buck and now, Adam Cole. And I really wanted to set up a big 8-Man Tag and foreshadow it, and that’s what we did. So, we’ve been foreshadowing, trying to set up this huge match for Dynamite this week, this 8-Man Tag, the culmination of a story and a moment at All Out that really captured a lot of fans’ hearts and made All Out such a great success for us.

“So each of them has come in and been so important to the company already in just a very short time. I think all of them are really important to our future. And just right now, in the present, they’re all huge, huge stars in the mix for us. And I’m very grateful to each of the three for taking the chance and coming to AEW, and I think all three of them are happy they did it. It’s really been a great ride so far.”

