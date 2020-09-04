AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter last night to reveal that the promotion will now be allowing up to 15% capacity into Daily’s Place for all future events, starting with Saturday’s ALL OUT pay per view. Khan gives thanks to a “great team” for allowing the additional fans to enjoy the shows, as well as reveal that ALL OUT has sold out. Fans will still be following social distancing rules, and be required to wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He writes, “Thanks to a great team, we’re operating at up to 15% capacity with outdoor physically-distanced seat pods for fans in protective masks starting Saturday on PPV at All Out! The live show sold out, but I hope you’ll consider giving us a shot at your business & please join us on PPV.”

He later adds that next week’s Dynamite still has tickets available and will include some surprises. He writes, “Although All Out sold out, if you’re ok sitting outdoors with your group at a safe distance from the rest of the fans & if you’d please wear a protective mask, we’d love to see you at #AEWDynamite Wednesday! Tickets on-sale tomorrow, I promise great wrestling matches + surprises.”

