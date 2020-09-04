During an appearance on Wrestle Chatter, Lisa Marie Varon, better known to wrestling fans as Victoria, named Charlotte, Natalya and Mickie James as wrestlers for the current era that she would have liked to get in the ring with. Here’s what she had to say:

I think Charlotte is one that sticks out. I’m still a big fan of Nattie, I really am. She’s a genius in the ring, she’s just a natural. As they say, she can have a good match with a broomstick. She can make anyone look good; I think she’s amazing. All the girls, there’s so many talented girls there now. And Mickie is still going, good for her. I’m very proud.

