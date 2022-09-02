AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Forbes to hype up this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view from Chicago, as well as discuss a number of different subjects about his company, which included Khan addressing the rumors that CM Punk was the reason that he moved Colt Cabana to ROH and out of the Dark Order faction. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the misconception that CM Punk had anything to do with Colt Cabana being moved to ROH:

“There is certainly a perception out there that I don’t think is accurate that when I purchased Ring of Honor and also [as] some of the contracts were coming up and I was starting to make moves—whether it was renewing them in most cases or not renewing them or in some cases reassigning people—there was a misconception that was perpetuated unfairly that CM Punk had anything to do with me wanting to move Colt Cabana to the Ring of Honor roster when his contract came up.”

How he gave Cabana a similar contract to work ROH:

“I will clarify that, just to take it head on, that he [Punk] had nothing to do with any of the contracts I picked up, whether I did or didn’t. But in particular, I did pick up Colt Cabana’s contract and gave him a similar contract to do different work,” said Khan. “I don’t know if it was fair that that got perpetuated…I also didn’t think that was fair to Punk.”