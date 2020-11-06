AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Bleacher Report Liveto hype this weekend’s Full Gear pay per view and discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how Vickie Guerrero was temporarily unavailable and Darby Allin’s dangerous stunts. Highlights are below.

How he would have liked to see more of Vickie Guerrero in the women’s world title build for Full Gear but Guerrero was unavailable:

I would have liked — Vickie Guerrero was unavailable. Not because of illness. It was not anything like that, but Vicky had been unavailable to us for personal reasons between her and us, these last couple weeks and I would’ve liked to have seen a little bit more of Vickie and Nyla in the build and that’s because Vickie had said, ‘Nyla’s not gonna be around, not gonna do anything until she gets a chance to challenge for the title.’

Says that sometimes the stunts Darby Allin performs concern him but that he always asks for permission:

Yeah, I mean Darby’s asked me. One thing Darby’s very good about is before he goes and does any of this crazy stuff, he asks for permission so I don’t get mad and to be honest, I really appreciate that because he’s never put the company in a bad position and there have been times where I’ve been really worried about some of the stuff he does, some of the crazy stunts. But, they are his choice and he’s always run them by me and I think, in this case working with Steve-O, that was easy. It’s a great opportunity. They have become friends. I’m not sure how they first connected but for a while, he brought up, ‘Hey, I’d like to do some stuff with Steve-O’ and you saw he had a cool stunt they pulled off and I think he’d love to do more cool stuff like that and I think there are opportunities outside of wrestling for Darby to be the crazy stuntman superhero that he is.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)