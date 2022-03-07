William Regal, who was let go by WWE in January, is now in AEW as he made his promotional debut at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view event following the Jon Moxley-Bryan Danielson match. They got into an altercation after the match and it was broken up when Regal came out to calm them down and demand that they shake hands.

Regal has signed with AEW full-time. During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Regal will work as an on-screen talent and have a role behind the scenes.

“It was very surprising to see he had been released and would be available,” Tony explained. “I have tons of respect for his mind and I think he’s going to be a very valuable person in AEW. Obviously, people who follow his career closely know that he has a very long-established connection with Bryan Danielson and was instrumental in shaping the pro wrestler that Danielson has become and he is one of the greatest pro wrestlers today and all time. Regal had a big contribution to that. When he was released, I was very surprised, but also eager to bring him here.” “I think he can contribute on-screen in a major way to Danielson and he has a history with Jon Moxley. Some of the last matches we saw Regal wrestle were against Moxley and they had a great rivalry. He’s very familiar with both men and they have a lot of respect for him. We say that after the violence and the way they bled together. They built a lot of mutual respect with each other and that’s very exciting. Also, behind the scenes, I think Regal can teach all of us a lot and it’s great to have him here, on-screen and off-screen. It came together very recently and he fits very well with what we’re doing,” Tony said.

