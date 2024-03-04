Tony Khan addresses a rumor.

During the post-Revolution media scrum the AEW President was asked about the status of ‘Absolute’ Ricky Starks after a rumor surfaced stating that the former AEW tag team champion was no longer under contract with the company. Khan confirms a report made by Fightful, which is that Starks is still under contract, adding that he’s a big part of AEW.

I don’t know what the rumor is. Ricky is part of AEW. Ricky is definitely still under contract in AEW. I haven’t seen that. Ricky was a big part of Sting’s run, he was Sting’s first match in AEW. Ricky and Big Bill, I’m very grateful, and I’ve said that to Ricky too, both right after the match and since, very grateful. Ricky and Big Bill, what great world tag team champions, and what a great match for Sting and Darby to win the world tag team championships. Ricky was there at the beginning three years ago, then a huge part of the title change, which set the stage for tonight. He’s been here for some of the big moments. I’m very excited about having him here. He’s definitely part of AEW and has been a big part of Sting’s final run.

Elsewhere in the scrum, Khan gave an update on top superstar Kenny Omega, who has been out of action since December due to illness. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)