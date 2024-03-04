Paul Heyman is headed to the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Wiseman of the Bloodline, along with WWE, broke the news to the Associated Press this morning. This makes sense as this year’s WrestleMania 40 takes place in Philadelphia, where Heyman made his name running the rebellious ECW promotion after his run in WCW as Paul E. Dangerously. Down the line, he would join WWE and has remained one of its top minds, backstage producers, and on-screen managing talents.

Heyman previously managed Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and now Roman Reigns, who continues to break records with his Undisputed Universal Championship reign.

Triple H later confirmed the news on social media.