AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on The Maggie and Perloff Show to discuss a wide range of topics and promote the company’s upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

It didn’t take long for CM Punk’s name to be brought up in the interview. Khan would be asked about the Second City Saint’s rumored return at the debut of AEW Collision. Here is what Khan had to say.

I can’t comment on that, but I do think it’s very exciting that AEW is running a lot of big events. Chicago has been one of the best cities for AEW for a long time, and I’m very excited to be back there. It’s a home city to me, personally, growing up in Illinois and spending most of my life there until my dad got involved in the NFL, I moved to Jacksonville. Now I live on the road every week literally 52 weeks a year, but it’ll be great to be back in Chicago certainly for AEW.

Khan is later asked about the Brawl Out incident between Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks. He doesn’t comment on it but says that he respects everyone that was involved and is happy AEW pushed forward.

Well, I can’t really comment it. I haven’t talked about that particular situation since it happened specifically, but I think in the time since AEW has continued to hit new heights and grow. And I have a lot of respect for all the people you just said as professional wrestlers. And I think uh we have a great company going right now, and certainly every Wednesday night on TBS some of the wildest action and certainly this week I think was one of the best episodes we’ve ever done. And with a big announcement coming next week, I just think we’ve been able to sustain and continue to develop as a wrestling company.

Check out Khan’s full interview below.

