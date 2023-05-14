Ken Anderson opens up about his time with WWE.

The former Money In The Bank Winner, who wrestled as Mr. Kennedy, was released by WWE back in 2009. Anderson appeared on the Kurt Angle Show to discuss whether he would ever return to WWE but knows that seems unlikely due to the messy exit he had when he was released.

No, I’m not surprised. I said some really sh—- things on the way out the door, and I completely get it. I would like to eventually be able to go back there and finish it out, but I completely understand if that doesn’t happen. I did it to myself.

Anderson reveals later on that he was asked a few years ago about appearing in the Royal Rumble but he turned the opportunity down because he was not in shape at the time.

I was asked a few years ago, it wasn’t official, but I was asked but Daivari, ‘Hey, your name came up for Royal Rumble. Would you be interested?’ I wasn’t. I was completely out of shape, and I turned it down. But it wasn’t an official ask anyway. I just said, ‘No, I’m not interested.’

Elsewhere in the interview, Anderson spoke about training Olympic Gold Medal winner Gable Steveson and how quickly Steveson picked things up. You can read his comments on that here.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)