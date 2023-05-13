Ken Anderson, also known as Mr. Kennedy, opens up about his work as a wrestling trainer.

The former WWE star appeared on the Kurt Angle Show podcast to discuss his work with Olympic Gold Medal winner Gable Steveson, whom he has been training for some time since Steveson began his transition to professional wrestling. Similar to Kurt Angle, Anderson says that Steveson has picked up on all facets of the business rather quickly.

He’s really taken to it. He’s one of those guys, I remember, he took his first bump, and I told him, ‘Get up this way,’ and he got up the wrong way. Before I even said anything, he just went, ‘Oh–‘ reversed himself back down and did it almost perfectly the first time. People will often say that Kurt took to the business like nobody they’ve ever seen before, that he got it immediately, and you got not only the athletic side of things, but you got the showmanship, the storytelling, and the character stuff. I feel like Gable is on that path. He can do great things. He’s young. He’s very young, but he’s already a man. You know, he’s very young, but when I’m talking to him, he seems you’re talking to an old soul like he’s in his 30s.

Aside from Steveson, Anderson has trained multiple marquee names currently working in the industry including Top Flight and Julia Hart in AEW and Von Wagner and Tiffany Stratton in WWE.

[I trained Tiffany Stratton]. I did, yeah. For the first six months that she started. There’s a couple of other people in WWE, too. Von Wagner, Javier Bernal. There’s a couple. Then in AEW, Dante and Darius Martin was our first graduate actually at The Academy, Dante Martin, Julia Hart.

