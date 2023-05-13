WWE reportedly has big plans in the works for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title.

This week’s RAW and SmackDown saw Seth Rollins and AJ Styles win their respective tournament matches to make it to the finals at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27, where they will face off to determine the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The new champ will then be exclusive to the RAW brand due to SmackDown selecting Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the WWE Draft.

In an update, a new report from credible Twitter source @BoozerRasslin notes that WWE has “big plans” for the new title, which includes a story that “will catapult the title to its original status,” an apparent reference to the former “Big Gold” World Heavyweight Title.

When a confused reader asked if this means the new title will carry over the original lineage from 2002 – 2013, it was indicated that there is also some confusion over plans within WWE, and that the plans are on the USA Network’s table. The network has been asking for this title since WWE Clash at The Castle in September 2022, according to the report.

It was also indicated, but not confirmed, that Styles may end up winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions. This would mean Styles becomes exclusive to the RAW brand, which could also send the rest of The O.C. back to RAW with him.

