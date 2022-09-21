AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on In The Kliq to discuss a wide range of topics including the contract status of MJF and his return.

Earlier this week, MJF announced that he signed a new deal with AEW for more money, but not more time on his extension to come back to television. MJF’s deal still expires in January 2024.

“I don’t want to comment on contractual status. But I would say it’s great to have MJF back in AEW. I think it’s great for the wrestling fans and certainly it’s really helped us. We’ve had a lot of ratings momentum. We had great ratings going into All Out and they’ve only gotten stronger these last couple weeks and it’s really building at the right time going into Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium this week.”

Khan also spoke about the rumors of a potential Warner Brothers Discovery and NBC Universal merger:

“I could definitely not speculate on that and I would never speculate on that. I’m very happy with what we have right now. We have this great leadership from Discovery that’s come in and taken over, working with great management from Warner Brothers and now we have this really strong company Warner Brothers Discovery that is the single largest creator of content in the world and they’re showcasing AEW greater than we have ever been showcased before.”

