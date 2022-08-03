AEW President Tony Khan says the recent changes in WWE will be a good thing for the fans.

Khan recently spoke to SportsGrid and discussed the WWE shake-up that saw Vince McMahon retire, Stephanie McMahon become Chairwoman & Co-CEO with Co-CEO Nick Khan, and Triple H become Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative. Khan believes it will change the competition, which will be a good thing.

“It’s going to change the competition, but I think that’s a good thing,” Khan said. “AEW’s got a big fan base. We’re in 130 countries now around the world, and here in the US, we’ve built a great fanbase. And the competition is going to change. It’s a different person in the chair opposite me but I don’t think that’s going to be a bad thing for the wrestling fans, necessarily.”

Khan also said the changes will benefit the wrestlers themselves, who will be free to negotiate between the two companies, pointing out that for a while that was not possible due to the death of WCW in 2001.

“Probably more so than ever, I imagine that great wrestlers are going to be in demand. And again, I think this is probably going to be good for the wrestling fans because that’s one of the most exciting things about pro wrestling is free agency. It’s one of those things that was really missing from the sport for almost two decades before AEW came in, because there was not a legitimate competitor in the free agent market, and now there is…one of the worst things, I think, that happened in American sports, in my lifetime, was when WCW closed down.”

