AEW President Tony Khan issued a short statement on his Twitter account earlier today announcing to fans that he has been speaking with former NXT cruiserweight champion Lio Rush about a potential return to the promotion following his surprise appearance at last April’s Double or Nothing pay per view.

On that night Rush was the Joker in the men’s Casino Battle Royal matchup, but sustained a shoulder injury after coming off of the ropes. Rush later claimed that he would be retiring from the sport, but only after he finished his contractual agreements with NJPW.

Today Khan writes, “I see a lot of tweets talking about Lio Rush today. Coincidentally, I’ve been talking to @TheLionelGreen a lot recently about returning to @AEW, and it feels like something that could happen in the near future.”

