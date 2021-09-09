Pro-wrestling star Ivelisse was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on the mistreatment of female veterans in the business, and the changes she hopes to see in the future to better women’s wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the mistreatment of female veterans:

“Of course it is inevitable to say that there has been a lot of progression. The only thing is that some parts are still far behind. The treatment towards female veterans, who are such an important part towards propelling all those changes. The changes are giving more time and more opportunities and more chances to shine. The exposure is where the changes are happening. But there is only so much that will do if the other changes are so far behind. Everything like how you treat females, how you value the veterans and perceive the women in general. That is what’s missing. The important part is the structure to propel them and move them forward.”

The changes she wants to see in women’s wrestling:

“A big part is wanting to see those changes in women’s wrestling. When I saw Lita and Trish main event RAW, I was like wow I want to see more of this. I want to see them get the respect for the work that they put in, regardless of gender. That is a massive motivator for me. But wrestling is an escape from this personal world. But I have also tried to educate myself in psychology and managing traumatic experiences. I have tried as much as possible to use as many psychology techniques as possible. There’s a lot about me that no one knows as a person.”