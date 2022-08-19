On the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Schiavone spoke about his increased role with the company as he was recently promoted to Senior Producer and Special Advisor to talent. The longtime play-by-play commentator also touches on the conversations he’s had with AEW President Tony Khan about the increased role. Highlights are below.

How he, Pat Buck, and QT Marshall received promotions for the company:

It’s a crew of us [who] have been promoted. It’s Q.T. Marshall, Pat Buck and myself have been promoted within the confines of what’s going on and it’s a very important thing on many levels. I think, number one, you have to realize and I think a lot of times, people don’t realize this, that we’re still a very young company, we’re finding our way. Tony Khan has been so successful as we know with his ventures into Fulham [F.C.] and sports analytics and of course with the Jacksonville Jaguars but running a wrestling company is basically new to him.

Says he is a little more stressed from the promotion but does enjoy helping talent out:

One of the things I’m involved with now and I like it, I really do. I find it very stressful at times and that is working with Pat Buck and Christopher Daniels in Talent Relations, because I really think that is important in any type of business is to be able to treat your athletes with respect and with their concerns and try to intervene when there is a problem and as we know, in any sports teams, there’s problems, so, and I think I was put in this position because I really do… you know how I am. I don’t like to watch myself on TV, I don’t listen back to myself. I’m not in this for the ego but I do think I can say this about myself, that I know how to treat people and I think that’s one of the reasons that I was put into this position.

On the conversation he had with Tony Khan about his promotion:

He [Tony Khan] and I talked at the party and we talked flying back and I said, ‘Listen, I know your EVPs are The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. They wrestle and they have the final say on a lot of things’ but I said I’d like to work closely with him and just helping out any way I can and he was very receptive to it and so we started working overnight with him and Pat Buck had been brought in and Pat is very professional and does a great job on a lot of things so, I got working closely with Pat and then he brought us all in at Universal [Studios] during a taping and he says, ‘Guys, I really need your help. This company is going gangbusters, but I feel that I can use you in these ways’ and we said, ‘Sure’ and then the announcement was made. So it all started with a meeting at Palm Beach during a very, very over the top [NFL] owners party.

