On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW announcer the exact moment he believes started the ultimate downfall of WCW, which went out of business in 2001 and was purchased by WWE.

It was the controversial ending to WCW Starrcade 1997 that saw Sting defeat NWO leader “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to claim the WCW World Championship.

“[Starrcade 1997 was] the beginning of the end of WCW,” Schiavone said. “It wasn’t a fast-count, Anybody who saw it knew it wasn’t. They made me say it was a fast-count and I knew it wasn’t. We just, we just f***** all of ourselves and try to lie our way through it and people saw through it. Sting should’ve won clean or there should’ve been a fast-count … and it was just brutal.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc