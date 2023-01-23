On his latest What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone mentioned one of Darby Allin’s recent pre-match videos that ared on AEW programming.

The AEW announcer revealed that Allin puts together all of his videos for the promotion and when he mentioned Cody Rhodes, it made him think that mentioning a former wrestler wouldn’t have been allowed in AEW.

“There was a snippet of Cody [Rhodes] in that … I remember thinking that would have never happened back in the day. Never,'” he said. “There was no way that would have happened.” “Guys would show up and then not show up, you know? It was, ‘Oh, look who’s here, and look who’s not here,'” Schiavone said. “Today, working in the front office, I would know all about it. Back then as an announcer, you would just pick up things. ‘Where’s Michael Hayes?’ ‘Oh, he’s no longer here.’ I remember even asking Jimmy Crockett sometimes, ‘Where is so and so?’ ‘Oh, he’s no longer with us, and do not mention his name at all ever again,’ I would go, ‘Okay.'”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc