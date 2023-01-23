Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, NY, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match – Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley ends in a no contest due to interference by Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai), Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan make the save, a 6-women tag team match is made

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)

Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin

Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) (w/ Finn Balor) defeated The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson), during the match Finn Balor was ejected from ringside

Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura & Madcap Moss defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Sonya Deville

WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins