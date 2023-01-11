Tony Schiavone is a big fan of the work Excalibur does in AEW.

Schiavone spoke about the “Masked Man” on the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, which included the longtime industry veteran’s thoughts on company superstar Paul Wight and how he is coming along with his commentary skills on AEW:Dark Elevation. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.

Throws major praise to Excalibur:

He’s a f—ing amazing announcer. There’s nobody like him. I’m telling you, he is an amazing f—ing announcer. As an old f—er here, I’m learned so much from him. He’s taught me a lot about how things should be done. We do have a lot of fun during the commercial breaks…especially when Taz is out there.

Says Paul Wight is getting very good at play-by-play for Elevation:

Paul Wight’s starting to do play-by-play for us on Elevation. I think he’s gonna be very, very good. I told him, I said, ‘Go back and listen to Gorilla Monsoon and listen to all what he did.’ Paul is so willing to learn, he really is, and work hard at being an announcer.

