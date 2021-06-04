Major League Wrestling held week 3 of their ongoing live draft, which has already seen the promotion pick up big industry names like Davey Richards and Alex Kane, while CEO Court Bauer had confirmed that lucha-libre star Mil Muertes had signed a multi-year deal.

Now add another big name from the independent circuits to MLW’s impressive roster, Lee Moriarty. The former IWTV Independent Wrestling Champion will be joining the promotion for their July 10th taping at the famous 2300 arena in Philadelphia, the first MLW show with fans since last year’s COVID-19 outbreak. Moriarty would comment on his participation on Twitter, revealing that while he’s excited to wrestle for MLW, he’s still a free agent.

Moriarty writes, “I’ve been invited to compete for MLW in July! Being able to step into an Major League ring while still being a free agent is a huge opportunity and I can’t wait to show even more people what TAIGASTYLE is.”

