Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will see AEW President Tony Khan announce the main event for the premiere episode of Collision on Saturday, June 17 in Chicago.

It was recently reported that CM Punk has taken a liking to the work of Jay White, and that Bullet Club Gold (White, Juice Robinson) could be an early program or opponents for Punk on AEW Collision. Bullet Club Gold has picked fights with various wrestlers in recent weeks, including AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that one possibility for the first Collision main event is to do Punk and FTR vs. White, Robinson and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

It was noted that Bullet Club Gold is scheduled to receive new members imminently, perhaps as soon as tonight’s Dynamite, but it wasn’t clear if Joe is among the new members.

AEW sources close to the situation report that White has been “very laid back” about his early creative.

It was previously reported that heavy pitches for a Punk vs. Chris Jericho feud were also made, but there’s no word yet on if this is still a direction they have in mind. As of last week, the previously reported program between Punk and Joe was still in the works, which would reignite their legendary indies feud, but now it looks like this could be more than a singles feud as FTR and Bullet Club Gold may be involved.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.