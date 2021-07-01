Several big names were not at AEW Dynamite this week as the company says goodbye to Jacksonville for now, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that Jon Moxley has not been at recent AEW TV tapings, which has been obvious as he’s been on paternity leave after wife Renee Paquette gave birth to their daughter in mid-June.

In addition to Moxley not being present at the tapings, FTR were also absent, as indicated by the main event segment from Dynamite, where they were not featured.

