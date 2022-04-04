New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of RAW.

WWE just announced that Reigns will address the WWE Universe on tonight’s RAW After WrestleMania episode as a follow-up to his WrestleMania Sunday win over Brock Lesnar.

It was reported earlier that Lesnar will not be on tonight’s RAW.

WWE also confirmed Cody Rhodes for tonight’s show.

Rhodes previously noted on Instagram that he couldn’t wait to have a live mic on RAW again, and WWE added in their official preview, “After six years away from the WWE, Cody Rhodes is back on Monday Night Raw! Following his shocking return and victory over Seth Rollins on WrestleMania Saturday, ‘The American Nightmare’ will celebrate his homecoming to the red brand. Tune in tonight at 8/7 C on USA to hear what Rhodes has to say about his homecoming.”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW After WrestleMania, which will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from WrestleMania 38

* Veer Mahaan makes his official re-debut

* Cody Rhodes returns to RAW

* New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe

