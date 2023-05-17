The WWE NXT North American Title will be defended in a Triple Threat at Battleground.

This week’s NXT show saw The Dyad attack Tyler Bate and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee backstage, forcing the cancellation of their planned bout with Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey. After The Dyad destroyed Lee and Bate, Joe Gacy, who has had his eye on Lee’s title for a few weeks now, knelt down and grabbed Lee, then warned that this charade of a friendship will soon burn out because it is based on lies.

A furious Lee later went to the ring to call out Gacy and The Schism, saying all Gacy had to do was ask if he wanted a title shot. Bate watched from the trainer’s room while Ga and Ava appeared on the platform above the crowd. Gacy finally confirmed that he wanted a title shot as Ave chimed in. Lee later yelled at Gacy for trying to drive a wedge between he and Bate, but Ava said it’s already happening as she accused Bate of deceiving Lee. Bate finally got up from the trainer’s table and stormed out, saying he was tired of the high school name calling rubbish. Bate wondered if Gacy is still bitter over the NXT Stand & Deliver loss, and warned that either way, Gacy has a receipt coming for him and if it’s at Battleground, then so be it. Lee then commented on how Gacy looks to be busy with two in one night at Battleground.

Bate continued and admitted to Lee that while they are friends, he’d be lying if he said he didn’t want a title shot. Lee asked Bate why he didn’t say something, Bate said they can still do this in the spirit of competition, and he will not let their friendship get in the way. Ava called Bate a liar as Gacy warned Lee that Bate will stab him in the back. Lee thought things over and agreed to a Triple Threat at Battleground.

The Battleground match will see Lee defend the NXT North American Title against Gacy and Bate in a Triple Threat.

The 2023 NXT Battleground Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Below is the updated card, along with related footage from NXT:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Title Tournament Finals

Cora Jade or Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton or Roxanne Perez

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate vs. Wes Lee (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.